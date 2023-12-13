Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Buys 3,075 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 93,459.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,803,987,000 after buying an additional 8,077,720 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Albemarle by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $754,405,000 after buying an additional 853,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,265,928,000 after buying an additional 575,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 21.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 532,741 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.32.

Albemarle Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE ALB traded up $5.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.31. 1,713,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,948. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $293.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.29.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

