Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Buys 37,841 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,841 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Amcor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 247,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 5.7% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Amcor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of Amcor stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $9.48. 1,700,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,722,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

