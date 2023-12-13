Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,145 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HYLS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 988,586 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,990,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,901,000 after buying an additional 60,274 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,489,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,151,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,242,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,249,000 after acquiring an additional 39,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,741,000 after acquiring an additional 111,723 shares during the last quarter.

HYLS stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,772. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $41.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

