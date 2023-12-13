Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Whelan Financial increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 216,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 468,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 472,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after purchasing an additional 49,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.55. 3,276,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,923,310. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $76.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2164 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

