Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,291 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 0.9% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,635,165. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.90. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $250.85. The company has a market capitalization of $150.72 billion, a PE ratio of -52.90 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.61.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

