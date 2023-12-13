Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Grows Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after buying an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.76 and a 12 month high of $141.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.97.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

