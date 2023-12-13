Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,017,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,872,000 after buying an additional 170,041 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,483,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,691,000 after acquiring an additional 116,940 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,874,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,546,000 after purchasing an additional 186,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,281,000 after purchasing an additional 155,398 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.78. 401,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,415. The stock has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.48 and its 200-day moving average is $255.46. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.49 and a 12 month high of $273.73.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

