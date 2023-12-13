Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.86. 1,053,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,774. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $57.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $121.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. Research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

