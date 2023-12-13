Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Free Report) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 329,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNOM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 30,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,063. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $187.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

