Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,740,000 after buying an additional 2,448,301 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8,350.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,219,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,521 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,968,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,363,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 764,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.58. 385,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.62. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $107.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 322.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Prudential Financial

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.