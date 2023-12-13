Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 77,448,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,662,000 after buying an additional 632,095 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,679,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,970 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,378,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,051,000 after purchasing an additional 587,392 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,785,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,256,000 after purchasing an additional 52,739 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,482,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,177,000 after purchasing an additional 146,430 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.99. The stock had a trading volume of 366,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,951. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.59. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

