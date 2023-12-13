Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Read Our Latest Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $41.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,469,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,916,309. The company has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average of $43.25.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.