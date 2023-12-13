Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,211 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after purchasing an additional 702,121 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,855,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,392,774,000 after buying an additional 2,988,400 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 34,961,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,085,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,218 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,971,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,432,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $540,498,000 after acquiring an additional 142,629 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Desjardins downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,743,118. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.88. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $35.51.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.