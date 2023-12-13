Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Has $3.68 Million Position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 204,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,412 shares during the period. VanEck Long Muni ETF comprises about 1.4% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 21,879 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 3,297.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS MLN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,192 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.36.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

