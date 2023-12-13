Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Has $601,000 Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 65.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of WH traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.84. The stock had a trading volume of 285,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,428. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $81.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Further Reading

