Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Has $862,000 Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 732.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 185,387 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,300,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 61,611 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 597.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 58,505 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2,979.7% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 58,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 56,317 shares during the period. 9.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $69.14. 7,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,600. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $100.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.00 and a 200 day moving average of $81.25.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $228.99 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 60.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

