Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares during the period. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC owned 1.59% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $6,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.86. 22,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,486. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.17.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

