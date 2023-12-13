Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 85.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Generac from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE:GNRC traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.22. The company had a trading volume of 204,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,880. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $476,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,690 shares in the company, valued at $56,459,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $476,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,459,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,550 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

