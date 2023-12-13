Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 10.9% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Snowflake by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 91,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter worth $3,027,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 616.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.37.

Shares of SNOW stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $192.24. 1,649,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,422,941. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $196.66. The stock has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of -72.20 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.53.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $253,940.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,893,699.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $2,148,666.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,658,061. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $253,940.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,893,699.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,910 shares of company stock valued at $33,484,102 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

