Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 27.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 100.0% during the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,671,000 after acquiring an additional 208,816 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $482.83. 290,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,612. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $455.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

