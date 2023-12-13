Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 58,514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,458,000. NIKE makes up 2.4% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 2.9% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 10,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 5.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its position in NIKE by 8.5% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 54,562 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.73. 2,198,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,342,979. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $182.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

