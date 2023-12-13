Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,841 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 18.9% in the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $992,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.8% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $255.00. 148,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,414. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $255.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

