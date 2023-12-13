Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Purchases 33,692 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 1.2% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 61.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGLT traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.36. The company had a trading volume of 478,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,512. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.1775 dividend. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

