Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,139 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 188.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,146 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 12.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,916,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 326,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 21.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after buying an additional 315,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 185.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,904,000 after buying an additional 945,517 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Autoliv by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $122,966,000 after buying an additional 30,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

ALV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.10.

ALV stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.09. 284,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,108. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.65 and a 52 week high of $105.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.73.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

