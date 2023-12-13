Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the period. CGI accounts for about 1.1% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CGI by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CGI by 6.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in CGI by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in CGI by 14.3% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in CGI by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.96. 28,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,363. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.35 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.18 and its 200-day moving average is $101.72.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. CGI had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

