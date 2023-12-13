Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $17.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $409.35. 1,411,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,530. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $302.17 and a 12-month high of $434.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $391.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.22.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

