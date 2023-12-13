Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.6 %

MDT stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.57. 1,391,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,979,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.83. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

