Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 468.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 140.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period.

PPA traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $90.57. The company had a trading volume of 24,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,515. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $76.25 and a 52-week high of $90.64.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

