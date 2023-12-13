Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Sells 1,462 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.6% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verde Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $466.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,153. The company has a market capitalization of $361.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $441.85 and a 200 day moving average of $442.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $376.49 and a 12 month high of $467.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

