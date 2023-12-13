Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Sells 235 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.31. 3,374,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,760,254. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

