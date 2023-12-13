Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Sells 281,735 Shares of 374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in 374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 676,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,735 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of 374Water worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in 374Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 374Water in the second quarter worth $32,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in 374Water in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in 374Water in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in 374Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

374Water Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCWO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 18,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,891. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $144.61 million, a PE ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 0.47. 374Water, Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $5.17.

374Water Profile

374Water ( NASDAQ:SCWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. 374Water had a negative net margin of 406.05% and a negative return on equity of 44.86%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

374Water, Inc offers a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. It transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. The company offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation technology that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

