Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Sells 3,326 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 8.4% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 47,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 94,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.88. 11,810,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,243,523. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $244.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BAC

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.