Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Takes $294,000 Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth $382,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Port Capital LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. 40.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

GBDC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 247,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,544. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.20.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.88% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $164.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Articles

