Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $92.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,172. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.81. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.2804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

