Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.76. 1,032,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,932. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $102.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.99.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

