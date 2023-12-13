Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $202.16

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $202.16 and last traded at $201.91, with a volume of 282105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $201.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $99.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 476.7% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

