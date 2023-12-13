Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Short Interest Update

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,900 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the November 15th total of 215,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 337.3 days.

MRETF stock remained flat at $9.23 during midday trading on Wednesday. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,591. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

