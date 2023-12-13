Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Shares Down 2.9%

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $11.71. Approximately 36,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 426,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.
Separately, TheStreet cut Mativ from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.20 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 18.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Mativ’s payout ratio is currently -4.70%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mativ in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Mativ during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Mativ in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.
Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.
