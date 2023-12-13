Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 58.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,585 shares during the quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 158.9% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MPW stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $4.55. 6,658,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,966,870. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.19%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -857.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Get Our Latest Report on MPW

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.