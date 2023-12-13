Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Merchants Bancorp Price Performance
MBINM opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $28.06.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
