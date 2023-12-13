Merchants Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:MBINO)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ MBINO opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.27. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $24.32.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

