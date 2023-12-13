Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is California State Teachers Retirement System’s 8th Largest Position

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,672,249 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 133,465 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.5% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Meta Platforms worth $1,053,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total transaction of $202,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,194,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total transaction of $202,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,194,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total transaction of $8,855,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,701 shares of company stock valued at $142,220,645 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $334.22 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.46 and a fifty-two week high of $342.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.23. The company has a market cap of $858.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

