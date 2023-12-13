Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Veritas Asset Management LLP

Veritas Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,699,614 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.1% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $15,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $139,500,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 33.0% in the second quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 433,701 shares of company stock worth $142,220,645. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on META. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

Shares of META opened at $334.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $858.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.74 and a 200-day moving average of $303.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.46 and a 52 week high of $342.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

