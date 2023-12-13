Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Short Interest Down 35.3% in November

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the November 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Metso Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OUKPY stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,491. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35. Metso Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $6.48.

Metso Oyj Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0793 per share. This is a positive change from Metso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Metso Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Metso Oyj

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

