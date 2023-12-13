MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Shares Gap Up to $11.02

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.02, but opened at $11.37. MFA Financial shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 251,365 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on MFA Financial from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on MFA Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.08.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 2.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.46%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is -368.41%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 55.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after buying an additional 404,416 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 905,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 54,553 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 113.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 1,131,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

