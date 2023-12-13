MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) versus Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Critical Review

MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Free Report) and Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Consumer Portfolio Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGT Capital Investments $810,000.00 0.80 -$5.98 million N/A N/A Consumer Portfolio Services $329.71 million 0.58 $85.98 million $2.09 4.35

Consumer Portfolio Services has higher revenue and earnings than MGT Capital Investments.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.04, suggesting that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consumer Portfolio Services has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

48.3% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 67.7% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MGT Capital Investments and Consumer Portfolio Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Consumer Portfolio Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGT Capital Investments -1,236.84% N/A -335.00% Consumer Portfolio Services 15.24% 21.08% 1.85%

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats MGT Capital Investments on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It also leases space to other bitcoin miners; and provides hosting services for owners of mining equipment. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who are not able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in merger and acquisition transactions; purchases immaterial amounts of vehicle purchase money loans from non-affiliated lenders. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

