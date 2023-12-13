Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.47

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a payout ratio of 126.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $9.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:MAA traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.04. The stock had a trading volume of 322,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,563. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.33 and its 200 day moving average is $138.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MAA. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Colliers Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,288.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.