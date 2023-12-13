Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the November 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Midwest stock remained flat at $26.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 6,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.48. Midwest has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.29.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Midwest had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a positive return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Midwest will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Midwest during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Midwest by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Midwest by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Midwest during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Midwest in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and product development, distribution support, policy administration, and asset/liability management services.

