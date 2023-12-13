Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the November 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Midwest stock remained flat at $26.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 6,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.48. Midwest has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.29.
Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Midwest had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a positive return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Midwest will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and product development, distribution support, policy administration, and asset/liability management services.
