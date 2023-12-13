Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.49

Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.49 and last traded at $54.47, with a volume of 121326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MOD

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $620.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $3,017,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,791,580.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $339,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,926,795.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $3,017,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,791,580.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $1,379,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,134,000 after acquiring an additional 541,728 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.