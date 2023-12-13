Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Upgraded at Barclays

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $80.00. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.63.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MHK opened at $91.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.21. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $130.63.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $96,936,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $49,448,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth $38,084,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,040,000 after buying an additional 364,085 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,942,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,412,000 after buying an additional 363,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.